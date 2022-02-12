Rahul Bajaj to be cremated with state honours

Rahul Bajaj to be cremated with state honours

According to a Bajaj group official, Rahul Bajaj's last rites will be held on Sunday

PTI
PTI, Mumbai,
  • Feb 12 2022, 19:32 ist
  • updated: Feb 12 2022, 19:32 ist
Rahul Bajaj. Credit: IANS Photo

Rahul Bajaj will be accorded a state funeral, Maharashtra Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray said on Saturday as he and state governor B S Koshyari condoled the demise of the veteran industrialist saying his contribution in the field of industrial development in the country was unparalleled.

Thackeray said he has instructed that Bajaj be given a state funeral.

According to a Bajaj group official, Rahul Bajaj's last rites will be held on Sunday. Bajaj died at a hospital in Pune on Saturday afternoon. He was 83.

"The contribution of the Bajaj family in the nation's freedom movement and its industrial and social development is very high. During his tenure as chairman of Bajaj group, Rahul Bajaj expanded the business empire of the group in India and outside," the Governor said.

"Rahul Bajaj introduced many modern management practices and made Bajaj a popular brand name. He was very vocal about expressing his views on issues concerning the business world in the country," Koshyari added.

The contribution of the Bajaj group to the industrial development of Maharashtra is particularly high, and the group has also been a leader in discharging social responsibility, he said, adding that, with the demise of Rahul Bajaj, the nation and particularly Maharashtra had lost a visionary business leader.

The chief minister said the country had lost not just a great industrialist but someone who was very aware of his social responsibility and was vocal on issues faced by the country. The departed industrialist was a guide to budding entrepreneurs and also advised the state government on industrial policy issues, Thackeray said.

Watch the latest DH videos:

Union Budget 2022 | Get the latest news, views & analysis only on DeccanHerald.comDeccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe

Follow us on Facebook | Twitter | Dailymotion | YouTube

Rahul Bajaj
Uddhav Thackeray
Maharashtra
India News

Related videos

What's Brewing

How your brain wrestles with ethics of eating animals

How your brain wrestles with ethics of eating animals

V-Day: Flowers, chocolates or a good whipping?

V-Day: Flowers, chocolates or a good whipping?

Roughing it outdoors in winter

Roughing it outdoors in winter

In a first at Beijing Games, Zhangjiakou sees real snow

In a first at Beijing Games, Zhangjiakou sees real snow

Whip up some romance with these Valentine’s Day treats

Whip up some romance with these Valentine’s Day treats

NASA telescope sends home 18 images of starlight

NASA telescope sends home 18 images of starlight

 