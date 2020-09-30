Cong slams forceful cremation of Hathras rape victim

Rahul, Priyanka slam 'forceful cremation' of Hathras rape victim

“A daughter of India is raped and killed, the facts are suppressed and the right to perform the last rites is taken away from the family, Rahul Gandhi says

Sagar Kulkarni
Sagar Kulkarni, DHNS,
  • Sep 30 2020, 09:52 ist
  • updated: Sep 30 2020, 09:53 ist
Family members and relatives mourn the death of a 19-year-old woman, who was gang-raped two weeks ago, in Hathras district. Credit: PTI

Congress has slammed the Uttar Pradesh government for the “forceful cremation" of the Hathras gangrape victim in the wee hours of Wednesday in the absence of her family members.

Read | Hathras rape victim's body forcibly taken for cremation by UP police at night, alleges family

“A daughter of India is raped and killed, the facts are suppressed and the right to perform the last rites is taken away from the family. This is insulting and unjust,” former Congress President Rahul Gandhi said.

 

The family members of the gangrape victim alleged the Uttar Pradesh police had forcefully taken her mortal remains away from Safdarjung hospital on Tuesday night and cremated at 2:30 a.m. on Wednesday.

AICC General Secretary Priyanka Gandhi Vadra demanded the resignation of Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath over the inhuman treatment meted out by the state administration to the gangrape victim and her family.

“At 2:30 in the night, the UP administration forcibly cremated the dead body of the victim despite protests by the family,” Priyanka said.

“The government did not protect her when she was alive. The government did not provide her timely treatment when she was attacked. After her death, the government snatched away the rights of the family to perform the last rites and denied dignity to the dead,” Priyanka said.

“There is no justice under your rule, injustice prevails every where. Yogi Adityanath should resign,” the Congress leader said.

 

Congress workers took out a candle march in the national capital on Tuesday night to demand justice for the gangrape victim and slam the law and order situation in Uttar Pradesh.

 

Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe

Congress
Uttar Pradesh
rape
Yogi Adityanath
Hathras rape case
Rahul Gandhi
Priyanka Gandhi

What's Brewing

French Open: A footnote in Serena Williams' career

French Open: A footnote in Serena Williams' career

The Lead: Farm laws and ensuing protests, explained

The Lead: Farm laws and ensuing protests, explained

Novak Djokovic likened to a 'snake' at Roland Garros

Novak Djokovic likened to a 'snake' at Roland Garros

Why carcinogens cause cancer in some people, not all

Why carcinogens cause cancer in some people, not all

 