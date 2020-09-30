Rahul, Priyanka slam 'forceful cremation' of Hathras rape victim

Congress has slammed the Uttar Pradesh government for the “forceful cremation" of the Hathras gangrape victim in the wee hours of Wednesday in the absence of her family members.

“A daughter of India is raped and killed, the facts are suppressed and the right to perform the last rites is taken away from the family. This is insulting and unjust,” former Congress President Rahul Gandhi said.

The family members of the gangrape victim alleged the Uttar Pradesh police had forcefully taken her mortal remains away from Safdarjung hospital on Tuesday night and cremated at 2:30 a.m. on Wednesday.

AICC General Secretary Priyanka Gandhi Vadra demanded the resignation of Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath over the inhuman treatment meted out by the state administration to the gangrape victim and her family.

“At 2:30 in the night, the UP administration forcibly cremated the dead body of the victim despite protests by the family,” Priyanka said.

“The government did not protect her when she was alive. The government did not provide her timely treatment when she was attacked. After her death, the government snatched away the rights of the family to perform the last rites and denied dignity to the dead,” Priyanka said.

He had just been telling me that all he wanted was justice for his child. Last night he was robbed of the chance to take his daughter home for the last time and perform her last rites. 2/3 — Priyanka Gandhi Vadra (@priyankagandhi) September 30, 2020

“There is no justice under your rule, injustice prevails every where. Yogi Adityanath should resign,” the Congress leader said.

Congress workers took out a candle march in the national capital on Tuesday night to demand justice for the gangrape victim and slam the law and order situation in Uttar Pradesh.