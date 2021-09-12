Rahul slams Modi govt over job losses

Top Congress leader Rahul Gandhi on Sunday targeted the Narendra Modi government over the issue of joblessness, saying there is no difference between working days and weekly off days as there are "no jobs".

Tagging a news report on US auto giant Ford deciding to stop vehicle manufacturing in India that could lead to shutting down of 4,000 small businesses, he tweeted, "The 'development' under the BJP government is such that the difference between Sunday and Monday has ended."

"When there are no jobs, how does it matter whether it is Sunday or Monday!" he added.

Rahul has been consistently attacking the government over its economic policies, which he claims is leading to unemployment among other things. He also attacked the government over price rise saying that the Modi government has no vision to overcome the difficulties in the economy.

He has been saying Modi lacks a "new vision" to take the country out of the mess created by his government as the economic strategy adopted between 1991 and 2012 was "no more working".

