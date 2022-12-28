Rahul wishes speedy recovery to PM Modi's mother, says 'love between mother and son eternal, priceless'

Congress leader Rahul Gandhi on Wednesday wished speedy recovery to Prime Minister Narendra Modi's mother, Hiraben, who was admitted to a hospital in Ahmedabad following health issues.

"The love between a mother and a son is eternal and priceless," Gandhi tweeted in Hindi.

एक मां और बेटे के बीच का प्यार अनन्त और अनमोल होता है। मोदी जी, इस कठिन समय में मेरा प्यार और समर्थन आपके साथ है। मैं आशा करता हूं आपकी माताजी जल्द से जल्द स्वस्थ हो जाएं। — Rahul Gandhi (@RahulGandhi) December 28, 2022

"Modi ji, my love and support is with you in this difficult time. I hope your mother gets well soon," he said.

Heeraben Modi (100) was admitted to the U N Mehta Institute of Cardiology and Research Centre.

Her condition is stable, the hospital said.