Rahul wishes speedy recovery to PM Modi's mother

Rahul wishes speedy recovery to PM Modi's mother, says 'love between mother and son eternal, priceless'

Heeraben Modi (100) was admitted to the U N Mehta Institute of Cardiology and Research Centre

PTI
PTI, New Delhi,
  • Dec 28 2022, 19:44 ist
  • updated: Dec 28 2022, 19:44 ist
Rahul Gandhi. Credit: PTI File Photo

Congress leader Rahul Gandhi on Wednesday wished speedy recovery to Prime Minister Narendra Modi's mother, Hiraben, who was admitted to a hospital in Ahmedabad following health issues.

"The love between a mother and a son is eternal and priceless," Gandhi tweeted in Hindi.

"Modi ji, my love and support is with you in this difficult time. I hope your mother gets well soon," he said.

Heeraben Modi (100) was admitted to the U N Mehta Institute of Cardiology and Research Centre.

Her condition is stable, the hospital said.

Check out DH's latest videos

Check out DH's latest videos

Get a round-up of the day's top stories in your inbox

Check out all newsletters

Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe

Follow us on Facebook | Twitter | Dailymotion | YouTube

Get a round-up of the day's top stories in your inbox

Rahul Gandhi
Narendra Modi
India News

What's Brewing

Rahul prefers partner with 'qualities' of Sonia, Indira

Rahul prefers partner with 'qualities' of Sonia, Indira

ChatGPT explains why AIs like ChatGPT need regulation

ChatGPT explains why AIs like ChatGPT need regulation

Hailstorm brings winter white to Kuwait's fiery deserts

Hailstorm brings winter white to Kuwait's fiery deserts

Arshdeep nominated for ICC Emerging Cricketer of Year

Arshdeep nominated for ICC Emerging Cricketer of Year

28 years on, commercial flights yet to land in Kota

28 years on, commercial flights yet to land in Kota

Yellow-band disease ravages Thailand's coral reefs

Yellow-band disease ravages Thailand's coral reefs

 