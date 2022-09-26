Railways completes recruitment of all 5 NTPC levels

The Indian Railways on Monday said that all the stages of recruitment of all five levels of Non-Technical Popular Category (NTPC) for posts advertised in 2019 have been completed, and evaluation of the scripts of skill test is under process by each Railway Recruitment Board (RRB).

Results of Level 6 have been declared from September 6 onwards by all 21 RRBs. The final empanelment list will be declared after verification of documents and medical examination of the shortlisted candidates, which is underway, the railways said.

"Empanelling candidates sequentially for each level is in the interest of the candidates as it will ensure that one candidate is empanelled against one post only. RRBs are taking all steps to ensure early empanelment of all levels in a time-bound manner,” the railways said in a statement.

"The joining of candidates will be done by the Zonal Railways concerned for each level immediately after empanelment for that level is notified by each RRB," the statement said.

"Candidates are advised to concentrate on preparing for recruitment activities being conducted by RRBs and should not interfere with the processes being adopted by RRBs which are in accordance with notifications issued in this matter," the statement said.