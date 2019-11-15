Railways hike food charges on board trains

The Railway Board on Friday approved the hike in prices of food served in all trains including premium trains like Rajdhani, Shatabdi and Duronto, ranging from 3% to 9%.

The national transporter claimed that it has approved food prices hike after seven years, taking into account the inflation and increase in other expenditure.

The hike would increase the fare of premium trains from 3% to 9%, if passengers opt for food while booking tickets. The revised catering tariffs will come into effect from March 29, 2020, said the Railway Ministry in its statement.

Though in premier trains, food charge is included in tickets, passengers have the option to opt-out while booking tickets. The passengers, who opt out food in such trains, can order food from the train pantry car by paying charges.

According to the new order, in first-class AC and executive class, tea will cost Rs 35, up by Rs 6, breakfast Rs 140, up by Rs 7, lunch and dinner Rs 245, up by Rs 15.

In second class AC, third class AC and chair car, tea to cost Rs 20, up by Rs 5, breakfast Rs 105, up by Rs 8, lunch and dinner Rs 185, up by Rs 10.

Revised food tariffs of mail/express trains as follows: breakfast veg: Rs 40, non-veg: Rs 50, standard veg meal: Rs 80, standard non-veg meal (egg curry): Rs 90 and chicken curry meal: Rs 130.

Revised charges for biryani: veg, egg, non-veg, Rs 80, Rs 90 and Rs 110 respectively. However, the railways say the rate of Janta Meal has been kept unchanged at Rs 20.

"It has also been decided that snacks of regional flavour will be introduced. The 'snack meal' shall be of 350 grams portion and shall be made available at Rs 50, inclusive of GST," said the statement.

The railways barred pantry car managing people sale a-la carte meals on mail/express trains instead allowed to sale only a la-carte snacks items including samosa and pakoda, the statement added.