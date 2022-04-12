Railways issues notice for CBT-2 for recruitment to NTPC posts

The Railways on Tuesday issued a schedule to hold a second stage computer-based test (CBT-2) for recruitment to various NTPC (non-technical popular category) graduate and undergraduate posts.

The CBT-2 for the candidates, who get shortlisted for Pay Levels 4 and 6 in CBT-1, is tentatively scheduled to be held on May 9 and 10 this year, subject to prevailing conditions, the railways said in its notification.

The exam schedule for Pay Levels 2, 3 and 5 would be announced later, the railways said.

The stage one CBT was held in seven phases from December 28, 2020 to July 31, 2021 and its results were published between March 30 and April 1 this year.

However, job aspirants in Bihar and Uttar Pradesh staged a huge protest alleging irregularities in the process of recruitment. Following this, the railways withheld its selection list and announced a revised list.

The railways also asked candidates to beware of touts who try to misguide candidates with fake promises of appointment for jobs on illegal consideration. RRB selections are based on Computer Based Test (CBT) and the recruitment will be purely based on merit of the candidates," the railways said.

Watch the latest DH Videos here: