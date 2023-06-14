Railways to launch 5 new Vande Bharat trains on June 26

Railways to launch five new Vande Bharat trains on June 26

The routes on which the five trains will run are – Bengaluru-Hubballi, Mumbai-Goa, Patna-Ranchi, Bhopal-Indore and Bhopal-Jabalpur.

Ajith Athrady
Ajith Athrady, DHNS, New Delhi,
  • Jun 14 2023, 20:59 ist
  • updated: Jun 14 2023, 20:59 ist
Patna-Ranchi Vande Bharat Express on trial run. Credit: PTI Photo

Indian Railways will start operating Vande Bharat Express trains on five more routes from June 26, including one between Bengaluru and Hubballi.

 This is the first time that five semi-high-speed trains will start operations on the same day and Prime Minister Narendra Modi is expected to flag off all five trains via video conferencing.

The routes on which the five trains will run are – Bengaluru-Hubballi, Mumbai-Goa, Patna-Ranchi, Bhopal-Indore and Bhopal-Jabalpur.

Read | Patna-Ranchi Vande Bharat Exp completes 1st phase of trial run

The railway ministry had cancelled the launch of the Mumbai-Goa Vande Bharat train scheduled on June 3 after the Odisha tragedy.

This will also be the first launch of Vande Bharat, after the three-train accident in Odisha on June 2 that claimed 288 lives.

In the past, flagging off of the new Vande Bharat Express trains was done with a lot of fanfare, but launching event of these five new trains will be a relatively austere event due to the Odisha accident, said officials in the railway ministry

Get a round-up of the day's top stories in your inbox

Check out all newsletters

Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe

Follow us on Facebook | Twitter | Dailymotion | YouTube

Get a round-up of the day's top stories in your inbox

India News
Vande Bharat Express
Indian Railways
Narendra Modi

Related videos

What's Brewing

Man kills woman over filling water from handpump in MP

Man kills woman over filling water from handpump in MP

Rahane, Shardul rise in ICC Test rankings

Rahane, Shardul rise in ICC Test rankings

Why medieval manuscripts have doodles of snail fights

Why medieval manuscripts have doodles of snail fights

Deadliest cyclones to have hit India in recent decades

Deadliest cyclones to have hit India in recent decades

New species of flying geckos uncovered in Mizoram

New species of flying geckos uncovered in Mizoram

Yogi 1st CM to cross 25 mn followers on Twitter

Yogi 1st CM to cross 25 mn followers on Twitter

Bhopal gas tragedy – After effects after 4 decades

Bhopal gas tragedy – After effects after 4 decades

Blessed with 'Shakti', women take to religious tourism

Blessed with 'Shakti', women take to religious tourism

Married for a life abroad. Never saw their husbands

Married for a life abroad. Never saw their husbands

MRF first Indian firm to hit Rs 1L stock price mark

MRF first Indian firm to hit Rs 1L stock price mark

 