Railways to operate 110 special trains to clear festival rush

To clear the extra rush of passengers during this festive season, Indian Railways will be running 668 trips of 110 special trains from Durga Puja till Chhatha Puja this year.

"Special Trains have been planned to connect major destinations across the country on railway sectors," a statement from the railways said.

"Crowd controlling measures by forming a queue at the terminus stations with the supervision of Railway Protection Force (RPF) staff for orderly entry of passengers in unreserved coaches is being ensured.

"Additional RPF personnel have been deployed in major stations to ensure the security of passengers. Officers are deployed on Emergency Duty at major stations to ensure the smooth running of trains. Staff are deployed in various sections to attend any disruption of train service on priority," said the statement.

Measures have been taken for the frequent and timely announcement of arrival/departure of trains with platform numbers.

“May I Help You” booths are kept operational at important stations where RPF Personnel and TTEs are deputed for proper assistance and guidance of the passengers. Medical Teams are available at major stations on call. Ambulance with the paramedical team is also available," said the statement.

