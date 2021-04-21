Railways to run special trains to cater to passenger demand as states lock down

Amid several states announcing lockdowns, Indian Railways will be running special train services across the country for the convenience of passengers.

Apart from regular train services, additional trains will be run during April-May 2021 as summer special trains, the railways said in a statement.

"As on April 20, Indian Railways is running total 1512 special train services(Mail/Express and Festival Specials) on an average per day. Total 5,387 suburban train services and 981 passenger train services are also operational," the statement said.

The railways also operated additional trains from Delhi and Mumbai region to Eastern parts of the country.

"Indian Railways will continue to run special trains as per the demand on routes. Indian Railways shall make all efforts to ensure that passengers may travel comfortably without any inconvenience. Indian Railways is fully prepared to operate trains at short notices on any particular route," the statement said.