Raipur couple found dead with stab wounds before wedding reception

A newly-married couple was found dead with stab injuries on their bodies inside a room at their house just before their wedding reception in Chhattisgarh's capital Raipur, police said on Wednesday.
Police suspect that a scuffle broke out between the duo, following which the man stabbed his wife to death before killing himself. The incident took place at Brijnagar under Tikrapara police station limits late Tuesday evening, an official here said. Aslam (24) and Kahkasha Bano (22) got married on Sunday and their wedding reception was scheduled to be held on Tuesday night.
The duo was getting ready for the function inside their room when the groom's mother heard screams of the bride and rushed there, he said. "The room was locked from inside and when the duo did not respond, the family members peeped through a window and found them lying unconscious in a pool of blood, following which they informed the police," he said.
Police broke open the door and sent their bodies with stab injuries for post-mortem, he said, adding that a knife was recovered from the spot. "Prima facie it seems that an argument broke out between the couple and the man attacked his wife with a knife and then killed himself," he said. However, an investigation into the matter is underway, he added.
