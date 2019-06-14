Rajasthan: Doctors wear black bands in protests

Press Trust of India
Press Trust of India, Jaipur,
  • Jun 14 2019, 18:20pm ist
  • updated: Jun 14 2019, 18:24pm ist
Doctors wore black bands to express solidarity with their protesting colleagues in West Bengal. (Photo PTI)

Doctors at the SMS government hospital here wore black bands and helmets to express solidarity with their protesting colleagues in West Bengal.

Indian Medical Association's (IMA) state general secretary Dr V K Jain said resident doctors were seen wearing black bands and helmets while discharging their duties in outdoor unit of the SMS hospital here.

Jain said doctors in other districts of the state also took part in the token protest.

"The protest is over rising violence against doctors. Concrete action should be taken against such attacks," he said.

Junior doctors in West Bengal have been agitating since Tuesday demanding security for themselves in government hospitals, after two of their colleagues were attacked and seriously injured allegedly by relatives of a patient who died at the NRS Medical College and Hospital. 

