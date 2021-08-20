Rajnath may name stadium after Neeraj Chopra in Pune

Rajnath likely to name stadium after Neeraj Chopra during Pune visit

As per the release, Singh will felicitate 16 Olympians from the Services during his visit to ASI

PTI
PTI,
  • Aug 20 2021, 19:13 ist
  • updated: Aug 20 2021, 19:13 ist
Defence Minister Rajnath Singh. Credit: PTI Photo

Defence Minister Rajnath Singh will visit Pune's Defence Institute of Advanced Technology (DIAT) and Army Sports Institute (ASI) on August 23 and is likely to name a facility here after Olympic javelin gold medalist Neeraj Chopra, officials said on Friday.

A release from the Defence PRO said Singh, during his visit to Army Sports Institute, is likely to name the stadium in the campus as 'Neeraj Chopra Army Sports Institute, Pune Cantonment'. Chopra, a Naik Subedar in the Army who won gold in the javelin competition in the recently-concluded Tokyo Olympics, had himself trained at the ASI.

As per the release, Singh will felicitate 16 Olympians from the Services during his visit to ASI, apart from addressing troops and sportsmen training at the premier facility.

At DIAT, Singh will chair the institute's general body meeting and interact with M.Tech and PhD students apart from inaugurating a new building in the campus.

Rajnath Singh
India News
Neeraj Chopra
Pune
Tokyo 2020

