Raju Srivastava brightened our lives with laughter, humour, positivity: PM Modi

Srivastava, who made a mark as a stand-up comic and later entered politics, died after more than 40 days in hospital

PTI
PTI, New Delhi,
  • Sep 21 2022, 14:48 ist
  • updated: Sep 21 2022, 14:48 ist
Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Wednesday paid tribute to popular comedian Raju Srivastava, saying he "brightened our lives with laughter, humour and positivity".

Srivastava, who made a mark as a stand-up comic and later entered politics, died after more than 40 days in hospital. He was 58. He had joined the BJP in 2014.
 

The prime minister tweeted, "Raju Srivastava brightened our lives with laughter, humour and positivity. He leaves us too soon but he will continue to live in the hearts of countless people thanks to his rich work over the years. His demise is saddening. Condolences to his family and admirers. Om Shanti."

Raju Srivastava
Narendra Modi
India News

