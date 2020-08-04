Ram belongs to everyone, Ayodhya ceremony should send message of unity: Congress

Congress on Tuesday came out in full support of the construction of the Ram Temple in Ayodhya with a strong assertion that Lord Ram belongs to everyone.

In a statement on the eve of the foundation stone laying ceremony for the temple, Congress leader Priyanka Gandhi Vadra called for the occasion in Ayodhya to be the one to spread the message of national unity, brotherhood and cultural fellowship.

“Simplicity, valour, restraint, sacrifice, commitment, compassion is the essence of Ram. Ram dwells in everyone, Ram is with everyone,” Priyanka said, making her first public statement on the issue that the Congress had dithered to speak about.

Priyanka’s statement hailing the virtues of Lord Ram is seen as an attempt to strike chord with the people of Uttar Pradesh and the Hindi heartland at large.

“From north to south, east to west, the story of Ram expresses itself in several forms. Like the varied forms of the Lord, there are varied versions of Ram Katha,” she said.

With references to various versions of Ramayana, the Congress leader also sought to send across a message of the all encompassing nature of the epic.

“For ages, the story of Lord Ram has been the string that connected Indian territory to humanity. Lord Ram signifies refuge as well as sacrifice. Ram belongs to Sabari as well as Sugreev. Ram belongs to Valmiki as well as Bhasa. Ram belongs to Kamban as well as Ezhuthachan. Ram belongs to Kabir, Tulsidas as well as Raidas. Ram is munificent towards all. Gandhi’s Raghupati Raghava Raja Ram gives good sense to all. Waris Ali Shah says Rabb and Ram are one,” Priyanka said.

The Congress leader’s statement was read out at a special press conference of the AICC, endorsing it as the party’s official position on the issue of Ram Temple. So far, Congress had avoided making any political statement on the issue and limited itself to welcoming the Supreme Court order, paving way for construction of the temple.