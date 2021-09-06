Ram Nath Kovind presents President's Colour to Naval Aviation in Goa

President Ram Nath Kovind awarded the President's Colour to the Indian Naval Aviation at a ceremonial parade held at the INS Hansa base near here in Goa on Monday.

On the occasion, the president was given the guard of honour by the Indian Navy. Kovind, who is on a tree-day visit to Goa, presented the President's Colour to the Naval Aviation in the presence of Chief of the Naval Staff Admiral Karambir Singh. Goa Governor P S Sreedharan Pillai, Chief Minister Pramod Sawant and others were present during the function at the INS Hansa base located in Vasco town, about 40 km from the state capital Panaji.

The President's Colour is the highest honour bestowed on a military unit in recognition of its exceptional service to the nation. It consists of a 36 inch by 48 inch white ensign with the national flag in the canton and the state emblem embroidered in gold at the centre.

The elephant, signifying strength, is placed diagonally opposite the national flag in the canton, a Naval spokesman said in a release. The Navy was the first among the Indian armed forces to be awarded the President's Colour on May 27, 1951 by the then President of India, Dr Rajendra Prasad.

“Subsequent recipients of the President's Colour in the Navy include the Southern Naval Command, Eastern Naval Command, Western Naval Command, Eastern Fleet, Western Fleet, Submarine Arm, INS Shivaji and the Indian Naval Academy,” the spokesman said.

The Indian Naval Aviation came into being with the acquisition of the first Sealand aircraft on January 13, 1951 and commissioning of the INS Garuda, the first Naval Air Station, on May11, 1953. Today, the Indian Naval Aviation boasts of nine air stations and three naval air enclaves along the Indian coastline and in the Andaman and Nicobar Islands, the spokesman said.

Over the past seven decades, it has transformed into a modern, technologically advanced and highly potent force with more than 250 aircraft, comprising Carrier-borne fighters, maritime reconnaissance aircraft, helicopters and remotely piloted aircraft, the spokesperson added.