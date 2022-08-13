Ranjan Gogoi to support law students with his salary, allowances as Rajya Sabha member

Former Chief Justice of India Ranjan Gogoi has started an initiative to offer scholarships to meritorious students pursuing law with funds from his salary and allowances as a Rajya Sabha member.

The scholarship would be offered to students pursuing five-year integrated BA LLB in any recognised institution in Assam or any other state in academic session 2022.

"The scholarship will be in the form of reimbursement of tuition fee as well as hostel accommodation of selected students and will be for the entire duration of the course or the remaining period thereof, as may be," said an advertisement published in local newspapers in Assam Saturday.

The scholarship has been started at the initiative of Justice Gogoi, it said.

Justice Gogoi was the first Chief Justice from Assam. Gogoi retired as CJI in November 2019 and was nominated as a Rajya Sabha member in March 2020. But he has not taken any salary and allowances as the Rajya Sabha member yet and the scholarship would be supported from this fund.