RBI appoints Neeraj Nigam as executive director

Prior to being promoted as ED, Nigam was heading the Bhopal regional office of the RBI as director

PTI
PTI, Mumbai,
  • Apr 03 2023, 15:26 ist
  • updated: Apr 03 2023, 15:26 ist
The RBI logo. Credit: Reuters Photo

The Reserve Bank of India on Monday appointed Neeraj Nigam as executive director (ED) who will look after four departments, including that of consumer education and protection.

Prior to being promoted as ED, he was heading the Bhopal regional office of the RBI as director.

Nigam has, over a span of more than three decades, served in Regulation and Supervision, human resource management, premises, currency management, bank accounts and other areas in the Reserve Bank, in its central office as well as regional offices.

As ED, he will look after consumer education and protection department; financial inclusion and development department, legal department, and Secretary’s department, the RBI said in a statement.

He holds a Bachelor’s degree in civil engineering from Barkatullah University, Bhopal besides having earned the professional qualification of Certified Associate of Indian Institute of Banking and Finance (CAIIB).

India News
Reserve Bank of India
RBI

