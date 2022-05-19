Relief for Tatas as SC denies Cyrus Mistry removal plea

Relief for Tatas as Supreme Court denies review plea of Cyrus Mistry's removal order

DH Web Desk
DH Web Desk,
  • May 19 2022, 11:41 ist
  • updated: May 19 2022, 11:51 ist
The Supreme Court of India. Credit: PTI Photo

The Supreme Court on Thursday dismissed a plea by Shapoorji Pallonji Group's seeking a review of 2021 verdict upholding the removal of Cyrus Mistry as head of Tata Sons. 

The apex court ordered deletion of certain remarks made against Cyrus Mistry in its March 2021 verdict.

More to follow...

Supreme Court
Shapoorji Pallonji
Tata Sons

