Religious leaders welcome the SC verdict on Ayodhya

Sajith Kumar
Sajith Kumar, DHNS,
  • Nov 10 2019, 09:14am ist
  • updated: Nov 10 2019, 09:14am ist

Welcoming the Supreme Court judgement on Ayodhya dispute, Sringeri Sharada Mutt senior pontiff Personal Assistant Krishnamurthy Bhat said, “Many have lost their lives for Ayodhya dispute and the judgement has put an end to long-pending case.”
Prominent Muslim leaders on Saturday appealed for peace and harmony following the Supreme Court verdict in the Ayodhya case, even as some expressed surprise over the ruling that cleared the way for a Ram Temple at the site.
