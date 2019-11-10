'Religious procession on Milad-Un-Nabi not prohibited'

Prohibitory orders in Uttar Pradesh after the Supreme Court's judgment on Ayodhya will not affect the religious procession taken out on Milad-Un-Nabi, a senior police officer said on Sunday.

He, however, made it clear that no other processions will be allowed in the state.

The prohibitory orders will not affect traditional programmes, including Julus-e-Mohammadi, Inspector General Law and Order Praveen Kumar told PTI.

Milad-Un-Nabi is celebrated as the birth anniversary of Prophet Mohammad.

"We will not let any new tradition start and those trying to take out 'Vijay or gum (grief)' procession will not be allowed. The procession on Barawafat will be taken out as per the tradition and police is alert to maintain law and order," he said.

When asked whether DJ will be allowed to play during the procession, he said that permission in this regard will have to be taken from the respective district administration.