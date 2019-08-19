Retirement age for all paramilitary force fixed at 60

All paramilitary personnel will now retire at a uniform age of 60 years irrespective of their ranks.

The government on Monday issued orders to this effect following a Delhi High Court order issued in January this year, which had said that the current policy was "discriminatory and unconstitutional" and that it created two classes in the uniformed forces.

According to the order issued by the ministry of home affairs, the personnel of Central Reserve Police Force (CRPF), Border Security Force (BSF), Indo-Tibetan Border Police force (ITBP), Sashastra Seema Bal (SSB), Central Industrial Security Force (CISF) and Assam Rifles will superannuate at the age of 60, instead of 57 years for certain rank of officials.

At present, all personnel in the CISF and the Assam Rifles retire at the age of 60 while personnel from the ranks of constable to commandant in CRPF, BSF, ITBP and SSB retire at the age of 57. Those above commandant rank in CRPF, BSF, ITBP and SSB were retiring at the age of 60.

The order directed all the forces to "comply with the court order and amend provisions of rules."

It said those who have got interim stay will be deemed to have not superannuated and will be governed by the new order.

Those who have retired but did not approach any court will be governed by the court order, which had asked the government to decide a uniform age for retirement, and will be entitled to exercise options either for joining after returning all pensionary benefits, if received, or will have an option to have benefit of fitment of pension on completion of age of 60 years.