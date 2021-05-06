Retrograde to gag media reporting HC observations, SC tells EC

Hearing the Election Commission's plea challenging the remarks made against it by the Madras High Court, the Supreme Court observed that it would be retrograde to restrain High Courts from making observations or asking media to not report those.

The Madras High Court had gone to the extent of saying that the EC could be booked for 'murder' for allowing elections and rallies at a time when India was reeling under the second wave of Covid-19.

Upholding the media's rights to report on court's observations and not just orders, the apex court said that "Article 19 does not give the right to freedom of speech and expression only to people, but also confers this right to media. Media cannot be restrained from reporting observations made during the course of hearings"

