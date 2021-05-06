Retrograde to gag media reporting HC observations: SC

Retrograde to gag media reporting HC observations, SC tells EC

Earlier, Madras High Court said that the EC could be booked for 'murder'

DH Web Desk
DH Web Desk,
  • May 06 2021, 12:21 ist
  • updated: May 06 2021, 12:25 ist
Supreme Court. Credit: PTI

Hearing the Election Commission's plea challenging the remarks made against it by the Madras High Court, the Supreme Court observed that it would be retrograde to restrain High Courts from making observations or asking media to not report those.

The Madras High Court had gone to the extent of saying that the EC could be booked for 'murder' for allowing elections and rallies at a time when India was reeling under the second wave of Covid-19.

Upholding the media's rights to report on court's observations and not just orders, the apex court said that "Article 19 does not give the right to freedom of speech and expression only to people, but also confers this right to media. Media cannot be restrained from reporting observations made during the course of hearings"

More to follow...

Assembly Elections 2021 | Catch all the news updates here

Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe

Supreme Court
Madras High Court
Coronavirus
COVID-19

Related videos

What's Brewing

'Arena of men': The Kosovo women taking on patriarchy

'Arena of men': The Kosovo women taking on patriarchy

The cut-throat battle to build K-pop's next superstars

The cut-throat battle to build K-pop's next superstars

Colorado cult group mummifies leader's remains

Colorado cult group mummifies leader's remains

Mangaluru autos offer free rides to Covid-19 patients

Mangaluru autos offer free rides to Covid-19 patients

Supreme Court’s welcome warning

Supreme Court’s welcome warning

What is the Facebook Oversight Board?

What is the Facebook Oversight Board?

DH Toon | Bengal in the throes of post-poll violence

DH Toon | Bengal in the throes of post-poll violence

SpaceX successfully lands Starship rocket

SpaceX successfully lands Starship rocket

From icon to pariah: Trump and social media

From icon to pariah: Trump and social media

 