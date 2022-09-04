RIP Cyrus Mistry: 'Big loss to the world of commerce and industry,' says PM Modi
RIP Cyrus Mistry: 'Big loss to the world of commerce and industry,' says PM Modi
updated: Sep 04 2022, 18:24 ist
Tributes pour in for former Tata Sons chairman Cyrus Mistry.
18:23
A gentle soul, a man with a vision and a mission; Cyrus as I will always remember him epitomised kindness. The news of his demise comes as a shock. My condolences to his family & loved ones. Om Shanti 🙏 #cyrusmistry
Deeply anguished by the sudden demise of Shri Cyrus Mistry in a car accident today. His death is a huge loss for India's business community. My heartfelt condolences to the bereaved family members and friends. May his soul rest in peace.
Deeply saddened by untimely demise of Shri Cyrus Mistry in an unfortunate road accident. A distinguished business leader, his contribution in growth of the economy was immense. May God give his family & friends strength to bear this huge loss. May the departed soul rest in peace. pic.twitter.com/gmzYEXxI5s
Shocked to hear about the tragic demise of Shri Cyrus Mistry in a car accident near Mumbai. His passing away is an irreplaceable loss to India's industry and business fraternity. My heartfelt condolences to his family and friends in this hour of grief. Om Shanti. pic.twitter.com/rwXHHGFBdY
Maharashtra CM Shinde says Cyrus Mistry's death shocking, loss for entire business world
Maharashtra Chief Minister Eknath Shinde on Sunday condoled the death of former Tata Sons chairman Cyrus Mistry, saying it was not just a loss for his family but for the entire business world. Terming the death of the 54-year-old industrialist as "shocking", Shinde said Mistry was not just a successful industrialist, but a young and visionary entrepreneur as the business world looked up to him with hope. "His death is a loss not just for the Mistry family, but for the entire business world," the CM said. (PTI)
17:47
टाटा सन्सचे माजी अध्यक्ष सायरस मिस्त्री यांचे नाव आंतरराष्ट्रीय उद्योगक्षेत्रात अतिशय आदराने घेतले जाते. त्यांच्या निधनाने भारतीय उद्योगविश्वाची अपरिमित हानी झाली आहे. त्यांच्या आत्म्यास सद्गती लाभो. भावपूर्ण श्रद्धांजली ! 🙏
Deeply saddened to hear about the shocking news of the untimely demise of the former Tata Sons Chairman Cyrus Mistry. He was a dynamic and brilliant entrepreneur. We lost one of the brightest star of Corporate World.
Shocked and saddened by the sudden and untimely demise of Former Tata Group Chairman Cyrus Mistry. My deepest condolences to his family. May his soul rest in peace.#CyrusMistrypic.twitter.com/41k5qgP89C
Shocked and saddened by the sudden and untimely demise of Former Tata Group Chairman Cyrus Mistry. My deepest condolences to his family. May his soul rest in peace.#CyrusMistrypic.twitter.com/41k5qgP89C
'Instructed for detailed investigations,' says Devendra Fadnavis
Shocked and deeply pained to know about the demise of Former Chairman of Tata Sons Shri Cyrus Mistry in an unfortunate accident near Palghar. My deepest condolences to his family, friends and colleagues. ॐ शान्ति 🙏 Spoke to DGP and instructed for detailed investigations. pic.twitter.com/1v0FiAEAtw
Cyrus Mistry's passing away is a big loss to the world of commerce and industry, says PM Modi
The untimely demise of Shri Cyrus Mistry is shocking. He was a promising business leader who believed in India’s economic prowess. His passing away is a big loss to the world of commerce and industry. Condolences to his family and friends. May his soul rest in peace.
He was a friend, a gentleman, a man of substance, Harsh Goenka on Cyrus Mistry's death
So sad to hear of the shocking news of the passing away of #CyrusMistry in an accident. He was a friend, a gentleman, a man of substance. He was instrumental in creating the global construction giant Shapoorji Pallonji and ably led the Tata group.
Shocked and sad to hear the news of Cyrus Mistry’s death in a road accident. Prayers for him, heartfelt condolences to his family and friends to cope with this tragic loss. Gone too soon, rest in peace.
Former Tata Sons chairman Cyrus Mistry dies in accident
Former Tata Sons chairman Cyrus Mistry was on Sunday died in a road accident after his car hit a divider in Maharashtra's Palghar district neighbouring Mumbai, a police official said. Mistry was travelling from Ahmedabad to Mumbai in a Mercedes car, he said. (Photo Credit:Reuters Photo)
Corporate India has lost a promising son: Vedanta Chairman on Cyrus Mistry's demise
Maharashtra CM Shinde says Cyrus Mistry's death shocking, loss for entire business world
Maharashtra Chief Minister Eknath Shinde on Sunday condoled the death of former Tata Sons chairman Cyrus Mistry, saying it was not just a loss for his family but for the entire business world. Terming the death of the 54-year-old industrialist as "shocking", Shinde said Mistry was not just a successful industrialist, but a young and visionary entrepreneur as the business world looked up to him with hope. "His death is a loss not just for the Mistry family, but for the entire business world," the CM said. (PTI)
'Instructed for detailed investigations,' says Devendra Fadnavis
Cyrus Mistry's passing away is a big loss to the world of commerce and industry, says PM Modi
Hardeep Singh Puri offers 'heartfelt condolences to his family & friends'
'Deeply saddened, will miss his ever-smiling presence,' Naveen Jindal on Cyrus Mistry's demise
'Hard to digest this news,' says Anand Mahindra
KTR tweets about his eight-year long friendship with Cyrus Mistry
'Cyrus Mistry was all dignity and class. Can't believe he is gone,' says Harsha Bhogle
My heart goes out to his loved ones: Shashi Tharoor on Cyrus Mistry's death
He was a friend, a gentleman, a man of substance, Harsh Goenka on Cyrus Mistry's death
Former Tata Sons chairman Cyrus Mistry dies in accident
Former Tata Sons chairman Cyrus Mistry was on Sunday died in a road accident after his car hit a divider in Maharashtra's Palghar district neighbouring Mumbai, a police official said. Mistry was travelling from Ahmedabad to Mumbai in a Mercedes car, he said. (Photo Credit:Reuters Photo)