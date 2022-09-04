RIP Cyrus Mistry: Last rites of former Chairman of Tata Sons to be held tomorrow

Renowned industrialist Cyrus P. Mistry of the multinational Shapoorji Pallonji Group and a former Tata Sons Chairman - died in a road accident on the Ahmedabad-Mumbai national highway in Maharashtra's Palghar on Sunday afternoon, stunning the country. Mistry, 54 is survived by his wife Rohiqa Chagla, their two sons Firoz and Zahan, an elder brother Shapoor Mistry and other family members.
The last rites of former Chairman of Tata Sons, Cyrus Mistry will be performed tomorrow at 10 am at Worli crematorium in Mumbai.
Tata Sons Chairman N Chandrasekaran on Sunday condoled the death of Cyrus Mistry, a man who, he said, had a passion for life.
"I am deeply saddened by the sudden and untimely demise of Mr Cyrus Mistry. He had a passion for life and it is really tragic that he passed away at such a young age," Chandrasekaran said in a statement.
He further said, "My deepest condolences and prayers for his family in these difficult times."
According to police, Mistry (54) was killed on Sunday when his car hit a road divider on a bridge in Maharashtra's Palghar district neighbouring Mumbai.
Mistry took over as Chairman of Tata Sons in December 2012 after Ratan Tata retired. However, in October 2016 he was ousted from the position followed by boardroom battles and a long-drawn legal battle.
Chandrasekaran was designated as Chairman of Tata Sons in January 2017 and took official charge in February 2017. (PTI)
Maharashtra Chief Minister Eknath Shinde on Sunday condoled the death of former Tata Sons chairman Cyrus Mistry, saying it was not just a loss for his family but for the entire business world. Terming the death of the 54-year-old industrialist as "shocking", Shinde said Mistry was not just a successful industrialist, but a young and visionary entrepreneur as the business world looked up to him with hope. "His death is a loss not just for the Mistry family, but for the entire business world," the CM said. (PTI)
