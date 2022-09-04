RIP Cyrus Mistry: Last rites of former Chairman of Tata Sons to be held tomorrow

Renowned industrialist Cyrus P. Mistry of the multinational Shapoorji Pallonji Group and a former Tata Sons Chairman - died in a road accident on the Ahmedabad-Mumbai national highway in Maharashtra's Palghar on Sunday afternoon, stunning the country. Mistry, 54 is survived by his wife Rohiqa Chagla, their two sons Firoz and Zahan, an elder brother Shapoor Mistry and other family members.