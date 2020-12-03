RIP Dharampal | Tributes pour in for iconic MDH face who spread fragrance of spices to the world

MDH owner and CEO Mahashay Dharampal Gulati passed away on Thursday morning at the age of 98. Gulati, more popularly known as 'Dadaji' or 'Mahashayji', was undergoing treatment at a hospital in Delhi, and had suffered a cardiac arrest on November 26.

Originally from Sialkot in present-day Pakistan, Gulati fled with his family to a refugee camp in Amritsar, before settling down in New Delhi, where his father established MDH (Mahshian Di Hatti). In 2019, Gulati was honoured with the Padma Bhushan by the Government of India.

As word broke of 'Dadaji's' demise, celebrities, comedians, politicians, and admirers took to Twitter to mourn, adulate, and remember one of the most recognisable faces in Indian advertisements.

Railways Minister Piyush Goyal condoled the demise of Gulati "who spread the fragrance of the spices of the country to the whole world."

देश के मसालों की सुगंध को पूरे विश्व मे फैलाने वाले, पद्मभूषण पुरस्कार से सम्मानित महाशय धर्मपाल गुलाटी जी के निधन से अत्यंत दुख हुआ। अपनी उद्यमिता से स्वदेशी व आत्मनिर्भरता के साथ ही उन्होंने सामाजिक कार्यों का एक आदर्श स्थापित किया। ईश्वर उन्हें मोक्ष प्रदान करें। ॐ शांतिः pic.twitter.com/Nzi0zA6VPw — Piyush Goyal (@PiyushGoyal) December 3, 2020

Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal and his deputy, Manish Sisodia, described 'Mahashayji' as an "inspiring personality." "Dharm Pal ji was very inspiring personality. He dedicated his life for the society. God bless his soul," Kejriwal said in a tweet.

Sisodia dubbed Gulati "India's most inspiring entrepreneur."

India's most inspiring entrepreneur,

MDH owner Dharm Pal Mahashay passed away this morning.

Here's a look at tributes that poured in from across the nation:



Stand-up comedian Aditi Mittal drew parallels between Mahashay Dharampal Gulati and the Diamond comics character of Chacha Chaudhry.

I was today years old when I found out that MDH Chacha- Mahashay Dharampal Gulati did not inspire the Diamond comics character of Chacha Chaudhry.

The "grand-dad" or "Dadaji" whose pictures most of our moms had in their kitchens and owner of the famous Masala Brand "MDH" - Dharampal Gulati passed away at 98. He will be missed! What a journey he had..so

One more time in his memory....

"MDH MDH"

