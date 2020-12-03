RIP Dharampal | Tributes pour in for MDH 'Dadaji'

RIP Dharampal | Tributes pour in for iconic MDH face who spread fragrance of spices to the world

In 2019, Gulati was honoured with the Padma Bhushan by the Government of India

MDH owner and CEO Mahashay Dharampal Gulati. Credit: MDH website

MDH owner and CEO Mahashay Dharampal Gulati passed away on Thursday morning at the age of 98. Gulati, more popularly known as 'Dadaji' or 'Mahashayji', was undergoing treatment at a hospital in Delhi, and had suffered a cardiac arrest on November 26.

Originally from Sialkot in present-day Pakistan, Gulati fled with his family to a refugee camp in Amritsar, before settling down in New Delhi, where his father established MDH (Mahshian Di Hatti). In 2019, Gulati was honoured with the Padma Bhushan by the Government of India.

Also read — RIP Dharampal | King of masalas, Sultan of spices

As word broke of 'Dadaji's' demise, celebrities, comedians, politicians, and admirers took to Twitter to mourn, adulate, and remember one of the most recognisable faces in Indian advertisements.

Railways Minister Piyush Goyal condoled the demise of Gulati "who spread the fragrance of the spices of the country to the whole world."

Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal and his deputy, Manish Sisodia, described 'Mahashayji' as an "inspiring personality." "Dharm Pal ji was very inspiring personality. He dedicated his life for the society. God bless his soul," Kejriwal said in a tweet.

Sisodia dubbed Gulati "India's most inspiring entrepreneur."

Here's a look at tributes that poured in from across the nation: 
 

Stand-up comedian Aditi Mittal drew parallels between Mahashay Dharampal Gulati and the Diamond comics character of Chacha Chaudhry. 

 

 

 

