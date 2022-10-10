RIP Mulayam Singh Yadav: Mortal remains of late veteran leader to be taken to ancestral village Saifai
RIP Mulayam Singh Yadav: Mortal remains of late veteran leader to be taken to ancestral village Saifai
updated: Oct 10 2022, 11:30 ist
Samajwadi Party founder Mulayam Singh Yadav passed away on Monday at Medanta Hospital. Yadav, 82, was under treatment at the hospital since August 22 and was shifted to the ICU on October 2. DH condoles his demise.
Last rites of Mulayam Singh Yadav to be held at Saifai, his ancestral village in Uttar Pradesh
UP CM Yogi Adityanath has said that the last rites of the veteran politician will be held with full state honours.
The demise of Mulayam Singh Yadav ji is the end of a political era. The news of his death is very sad from the point of view of the politics of UP as well as the country. I am also saddened by this news: Deputy CM Keshav Prasad Maurya
He was a people's leader. He devoted all his life to the welfare of the poor. He used to respect all religions and fight for all religions: Farooq Abdullah
Our whole village is upset. We heard that by evening his body will be brought here and kept at the place where he used to meet people: Ramphal Valmiki, Village Head & Mulayam Singh Yadav's loyalist
Union Home Minister Amit Shah reaches Gurugram's Medanta Hospital, where veteran politician Mulayam Singh Yadav took his last breath today
#WATCH | Union Home Minister Amit Shah reaches Gurugram's Medanta Hospital, where veteran politician Mulayam Singh Yadav took his last breath today.
The news of the demise of former Defence Minister and former Uttar Pradesh CM Mulayam Singh Yadav is very saddening. I met him 3 ago in the hospital, his condition was critical then. May his soul rest his peace: Haryana CM Manohar Lal Khattar
'Netaji' was dear to all. He devoted his life to Uttar Pradesh and the nation. His demise is a great loss to the country. His contributions to the nation will be remembered for many years to come: Union minister Piyush Goyal
In 1992, Yadav founded his own Samajwadi Party and then allied with the Bahujan Samaj Party for the elections to the Uttar Pradesh Assembly, held in November 1993.
The alliance between the Samajwadi Party and Bahujan Samaj Party prevented the return of the BJP to power in the state and Yadav became the chief minister of Uttar Pradesh with the support of Congress and Janata Dal.
Mulayam's stand on the movement for demanding separate statehood for Uttarakhand was as much controversial as his stand on Ayodhya movement in 1990 was.
Mulayam Singh Yadav first became the chief minister of Uttar Pradesh in 1989. He first became a state minister in 1977. Later, in 1980, he became the president of the Lok Dal in Uttar Pradesh which later became a part of the Janata Dal.
In 1982, he was elected leader of the opposition in the Uttar Pradesh Legislative Council and held that post until 1985. When the Lok Dal party split, Yadav launched the Krantikari Morcha party.
In 1975, during Indira Gandhi's imposition of the Emergency, Yadav was arrested and kept in custody for 19 months.
Mulayam Singh had first contested the Assembly election from Karhal in 1967 on Ram Manohar Lohia's Samyukta Socialist Party ticket. Groomed by the likes of Ram Manohar Lohia and Raj Narain, Yadav served eight terms as the member of the state Assembly.
He was widely admired as a humble and grounded leader who was sensitive to people’s problems: PM Modi
Shri Mulayam Singh Yadav Ji was a remarkable personality. He was widely admired as a humble and grounded leader who was sensitive to people's problems. He served people diligently and devoted his life towards popularising the ideals of Loknayak JP and Dr. Lohia.
President Droupadi Murmu termed the demise of Samajwadi Party founder Mulayam Singh Yadav on Monday an “irreparable loss” to the country.
She said the achievements of Mulayam Singh Yadav, who came from an ordinary environment, were extraordinary.
President Droupadi Murmu: श्री मुलायम सिंह यादव का निधन देश के लिए अपूरणीय क्षति है। साधारण परिवेश से आए मुलायम सिंह यादव जी की उपलब्धियां असाधारण थीं। 'धरती पुत्र' मुलायम जी जमीन से जुड़े दिग्गज नेता थे। उनका सम्मान सभी दलों के लोग करते थे। उनके परिवार-जन व समर्थकों के प्रति मेरी गहन शोक-संवेदनाएं!
Yogi Adityanath spoke to Samajwadi Party president Akhilesh Yadav and SP MP Prof Ram Gopal Yadav on phone.
Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath announced a three-day state mourning as a mark of respect to Samajwadi Party founder Mulayam Singh Yadav who died on Monday.
The 82-year-old Yadav passed away in Medanta hospital in Gurugram.
Popularly known as 'Neta ji', he has played an important role in National politics and was revered by marginalised sections and minorities: Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy
Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy expressed deep sorrow over the demise of senior leader Mulayam Singh Yadav, former Chief Minister of Uttar Pradesh, Lok Sabha member and founder of Samajwadi Party.
Australia's High Commissioner to India tweets condolences
Australia's High Commissioner to India: श्री मुलायम सिंह यादव जी को विनम्र श्रद्धांजलि। भारतीय राजनीति में हाशिये से उठा कर पिछड़ी जातियों को सत्ता के केंद्र में लाने वाले मुलायम सिंह यादव जी का योगदान हमेशा याद किया जाएगा।
Mulayam, who served as the Chief Minister for three times to the biggest State Uttar Pradesh and Union Minister, worked for the welfare of the poor and weaker sections throughout his life: Telanagana CM KCR
Sri Mulayam Singh had joined politics inspired by great socialist leader Sri Ram Manohar Lohia and freedom fighter Sri Raj Narayan. He strived for the welfare of the poor and downtrodden as the three-time CM of India's most populated State, UP and as Union Cabinet Minister: CM
Shashi Tharoor cancels appointments in Lucknow as a mark of respect to the late Mulayam Singh Yadav, who passed away earlier this morning
Chirag Paswan expresses grief, pays tribute
Chirag Paswan: काफी दिनों से बीमार चल रहे उत्तर प्रदेश के पूर्व मुख्यमंत्री , समाजवादी पार्टी के संरक्षक आदरणीय श्री मुलायम सिंह यादव जी के निधन की खबर सुन कर स्तब्ध हूं। ईश्वर से प्रार्थना करता हूं कि दिवंगत पुण्यात्मा को अपने श्री चरणों में सर्वश्रेष्ठ स्थान दें ।
Mulayam Singh Yadav was a stalwart Lohiaite but had admirers across political spectrum: Jairam Ramesh
Jairam Ramesh: Mulayam Singh Yadav was a stalwart Lohiaite but had admirers across political spectrum. His tenures as CM of UP were very consequential. He played a key national role on 2 occasions: Deve Gowda & Gujral govts as Defence Min,& in 2002 when he proposed APJ Abdul Kalam for President
'His demise pains me': PM Modi pays tribute to Mulayam Singh Yadav
PM Modi: I had many interactions with Mulayam Singh Yadav Ji when we served as Chief Ministers of our respective states. The close association continued and I always looked forward to hearing his views. His demise pains me. Condolences to his family and lakhs of supporters. Om Shanti.
Chandra Shekhan Aazad offers condolences to the Yadav family
Chandra Shekhan Aazad: माननीय मुलायम सिंह यादव जी के निधन से बहुजन समाज को को अपूरणीय क्षति हुईं है।इस ख़बर से मैं स्वयं बहुत दुःखी हूं और दुख की इस घड़ी में मेरी संवेदनाएं परिजनों के साथ हैं। प्रकृति परिजनों को ये दुःख सहने की शक्ति प्रदान करें।
AAP's Sanjay Singh expresses grief over Mulayam Singh Yadav's passing
AAP's Sanjay Singh: भारतीय राजनीति में पिछड़ों शोषितों की आवाज़ पूर्व मुख्यमंत्री मुलायम सिंह यादव जी के निधन का दुःखद समाचार मिला ईश्वर उनकी पुण्य आत्मा को शांति प्रदान करे व उनके परिजनों,समर्थकों को ये पीड़ा सहन करने की शक्ति दें।
Priyanka Gandhi Vadra expresses grief, condoles demise of former defence minister Mulayam Singh Yadav
Priyanka Gandhi Vadra: श्री मुलायम सिंह यादव जी के निधन का दुखद समाचार मिला। भारतीय राजनीति में उप्र के पूर्व मुख्यमंत्री, भारत सरकार के रक्षामंत्री व सामाजिक न्याय के सशक्त पैरोकार के रूप में उनका अतुलनीय योगदान हमेशा याद रखा जाएगा।@yadavakhilesh व अन्य सभी प्रियजनों के प्रति मेरी गहरी शोक संवेदनाएं
उत्तर प्रदेश के पूर्व मुख्यमंत्री और समाजवादी नेता श्री मुलायम सिंह यादव जी के निधन का दुखद समाचार मिला। ईश्वर दिवंगत आत्मा को अपने श्री चरणों में स्थान दें एवं उनके सभी प्रशंसकों और परिजनों को ये अपार दुख सहने की शक्ति दें। ॐ शांति 🙏
Saddened at the demise of former UP Chief Minister Shri #MulayamSinghYadav ji. Deepest condolences to the family and his dear ones. May they find the strength to cope with the irreplaceable loss. May his soul rest in peace. #OmShanti 🙏🙏🙏
