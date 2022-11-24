RIP Vikram Gokhale: Tributes pour in as veteran actor passes away

Veteran actor Vikram Gokhale passed away at the age of 77 on Saturday. He was known for his roles in several Marathi and Bollywood films, including 1990 Amitabh Bachchan-starrer 'Agneepath' and 'Hum Dil De Chuke Sanam' (1999) starring Salman Khan and Aishwarya Rai Bachchan. His latest Marathi film, 'Godavari', is currently running in theatres.