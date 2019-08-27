'Rlys to offer up to 25 pc discount in some trains'

Faced with stiff competition from roadways and low-cost airlines, railways is set to offer up to 25 per cent discounts in trains like Shatabdi Express, Tejas and Gatiman Express which have low occupancy to bump up ticket sales, according to a senior official.

The discount will be given on the base fare of trains with AC chair car and executive chair car seats and charges like GST, reservation fee, superfast charges, and others will be levied separately, the official said on Tuesday.

"Trains with monthly occupancy of less than 50 per cent in the previous year are eligible for the discount," the official said.