Road Transport Ministry asks NIC to capture FASTag details during vehicles registration

For smooth movement of vehicles in the pandemic, the Ministry of Road Transport and Highways has decided to ensure capturing of FASTag details while registering or issuing a fitness certificate to vehicles all over the country.







In a letter addressed to National Infomatics Centre (NIC), the Ministry said that full integration of the National Electronic Toll Collection (NETC) with VAHAN portal had been achieved, and the same went live on May 14. The VAHAN system is now getting all information on FASTags.







"As such, the Ministry has asked to ensure capturing FASTag details while registering new vehicles, as also while issuing fitness certificates to vehicles plying under national permit", said a statement from the Ministry.







The fitment of FASTag in new vehicles at the time of sales of vehicles of category M and N, was made mandatory in 2017. But the integration with a bank account or its activation was avoided by citizens, which would be checked now, said the Ministry of Transport.







Fitment of FASTag will ensure vehicles crossing the National Highway fee plazas use electronic medium of FASTag payment, and cash payment is avoided. This usage and promotion of FASTag will be effective in minimising possibilities of virus spread at National Highways toll plazas, said the statement.