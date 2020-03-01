Row over Guruvayur Devaswom's award to 'Syama Madhavam' depicting Lord Krishna in bad light

An award announced by the Guruvayur Devaswom Board in Kerala that manages the famed Guruvayur Sri Krishna Temple has courted controversy as the work selected is allegedly depicting Lord Sri Krishna in a bad light.

'Syama Madhavam', a work by noted Poet Prabha Varma, was selected for the Guruvayur Devaswom's 'Poonthanam Njanappana' award that carried a cash prize of Rs. 50,000.

But it triggered a row alleging that the work depicted Lord Sri Krishna in a bad light as it refers to inner thoughts of the lord. Hence, couple of petitions were filed at the Kerala High Court by various outfits including the Hindu Aikya Vedi and the court imposed a stay on presenting the award.

The row gained more significance as Prabha Varma, who is a journalist, is now serving as advisor (press) to Kerala Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan. There were allegations that the Guruvayur Devaswom's decision to present the award to Prabha was aimed at influencing the Chief Minister.

However, the left-front government in Kerala was considering the fresh row as communalising the issue. Kerala Deavaswom Minister Kadakampally Surendran said that it was just another attempt to trigger communal sentiments.

The contention of petitioners was that the Guruvayur Devaswom itself presenting an award to a work that depicted the lord in bad light would hurt sentiments of devotees.

The poet commented that he could not please all section of readers through a work. He also said he never meant insulting Lord Krishna through his work.