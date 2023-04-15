RSS chief urges to break 'chakravyuh' of differences

RSS chief cites Ambedkar, urges to break ‘trap’ of differences

Satish Jha
Satish Jha, DHNS, Ahmedabad,
  • Apr 15 2023, 00:47 ist
  • updated: Apr 15 2023, 00:47 ist

Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh's chief Mohan Bhagwat while remembering Baba Saheb Bhimrao Ambedkar on Friday said the latter worked his entire life to remove discrimination from the whole country lock, stock, and barrel. However, the discrimination prevails. He said that although "there is political and economic freedom in the country," it will not be effective unless there is social equality.

“There, the society has to remove all differences... It is not that in our society, the different elements will have to become one. Our society has always been one, but we created castes and then differences. The foreigners took advantage of it and widened differences further. We have to break this trap (chakravyuh),” the RSS chief said while addressing RSS workers in an event “Samaj Sakti Sangam” (confluence of social power), at GMDC ground in Ahmedabad.

Bhagwat remembered Ambedkar on his 132nd birth anniversary and said his whole life worked to create a “just society free of caste and oppression.” He said that Baba Saheb put “all his energy, wealth and life to achieve this purpose. Baba Saheb left, but the change is yet to come.”

He said that the "country has seen economic progress and it is needed in the world much more now than ever and hence we should come out of our differences and live united."

