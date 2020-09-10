S Jaishankar, Uzbek counterpart agree to coordinate closely on regional concerns

Jaishankar, Uzbek counterpart meet, agree to coordinate

PTI, Moscow,
  • Sep 10 2020, 14:29 ist
  • updated: Sep 10 2020, 14:29 ist
External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar along with Uzbek FM Abdulaziz Kamilov. Credit: Twitter Photo (@DrSJaishankar)

External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar on Thursday held a cordial meeting with his Uzbek counterpart Abdulaziz Kamilov here during which the two leaders agreed to coordinate closely on regional concerns and take forward their growing development partnership.

Jaishankar is here on a four-day visit to Russia to attend a meeting of the foreign ministers of the Shanghai Cooperation Organisation (SCO).

"Began the day with a cordial meeting with Uzbek FM @a_h_kamilov," Jaishankar tweeted.

"Agreed to coordinate closely on regional concerns. Will take forward our growing development partnership. Appreciate Uzbekistan's vital role in our Central Asian engagement," he said.

On Wednesday, Jaishankar had separate meetings with his Tajik and Kyrgyz counterparts and agreed to bolster India's strategic ties with the two Central Asian countries.

Relations between Uzbekistan and India have their roots deep in history. There are frequent references to Kamboja in Sanskrit and Pali literature, which is stated to include parts of present-day Uzbekistan, according to the Indian Embassy in Tashkent.

Sakas participated in Mahabharata on the side of Kauravas. Ancient trade route Uttarpath passed through Uzbekistan.

India had close interaction with Uzbekistan during Soviet times. Indian leaders often visited Tashkent and other places. Prime Minister, Shri Lal Bahadur Shastri passed away in Tashkent on January 11, 1966, after signing the Tashkent declaration with Pakistan.

