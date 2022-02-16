Sabarimala temple authorities warn legal action against misleading campaign over woman entry

The recent visit of popular actor Chiranjeevi to the Sabarimala Ayyappa temple in Kerala has led to a social media campaign that one of the women who accompanied the actor was below the age of 50.

The temple authorities denied the allegations clarifying that the said woman was aged 56 and warned of legal action against those unleashing the misleading campaign.

Women in the 10-50 age group are not allowed in the temple on the grounds of traditions and beliefs. Kerala had witnessed major law and order breakdown during 2018-19 after the Supreme Court lifted the restrictions on women in the 10-50 age group at the temple. Later the SC again took up the matter for review and hence the ban on women in the 10-50 age group is still continuing.

Also Read | Women officers played key role in Sabarimala pilgrimage coordination

The actor had visited the temple on Sunday. He was accompanied by his wife and another couple. The actor also shared pictures of their temple visit on social media.

This triggered a campaign that one of the women in the group was below the age of 50.

However, the temple executive officer V Krishnakumar Warrier told DH that the allegations were baseless. The said woman is aged 56 and she had visited the temple earlier also.

Travancore Devaswom Board president K Ananthagopan told a section of media that legal action would be initiated against those unleashing the misleading campaign as dubious intentions were suspected behind the campaign.

Watch the latest DH Videos here: