Mulayam Singh Yadav tests positive for Covid-19 

Samajwadi Party leader Mulayam Singh Yadav tests positive for Covid-19 

DH Web Desk
DH Web Desk,
  • Oct 14 2020, 21:47 ist
  • updated: Oct 14 2020, 21:58 ist
Mulayam Singh Yadav file photo

Samajwadi Party patriarch Mulayam Singh Yadav tested positive for the novel coronavirus, the party tweeted on Wednesday.

"Samajwadi Party founder Mulayam Singh Yadav has tested positive for Covid-19, and is being monitored by doctors. As of now, there are no COVID symptoms in him," it said.

 

 

Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe

Mulayam Singh Yadav
COVID-19
Coronavirus

What's Brewing

It was all yellow! Fan paints house in CSK colours

It was all yellow! Fan paints house in CSK colours

Samsung launches Galaxy M31 Prime with quad-camera

Samsung launches Galaxy M31 Prime with quad-camera

Great Barrier Reef lost over 50% of corals since 1995

Great Barrier Reef lost over 50% of corals since 1995

Apple 5G iPhone 12, 12 mini coming soon to India

Apple 5G iPhone 12, 12 mini coming soon to India

 