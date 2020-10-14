Samajwadi Party leader Mulayam Singh Yadav tests positive for Covid-19 

Samajwadi Party patriarch Mulayam Singh Yadav tested positive for the novel coronavirus, the party tweeted on Wednesday.
"Samajwadi Party founder Mulayam Singh Yadav has tested positive for Covid-19, and is being monitored by doctors. As of now, there are no COVID symptoms in him," it said.
समाजवादी पार्टी संस्थापक आदरणीय नेताजी श्री मुलायम सिंह यादव जी की कोरोना टेस्ट रिपोर्ट पॉजिटिव आने के उपरांत चिकित्सकों की देख रेख जारी है।
फिलहाल उनमें कोरोना के एक भी लक्षण नहीं हैं।
