SC asks Centre to create mechanism to deal with fake news

The Supreme Court on Tuesday asked the Centre to create a mechanism to deal with the fake news circulated in TV and other media.

A bench presided over by Chief Justice S A Bobde expressed strong displeasure over an affidavit by the Union government, referring to a self-regulatory mechanism like News Broadcasting Standards Authority (NBSA).

"We want to know the mechanism employed by you and this affidavit has nothing on it. Why should we refer to NBSA etc when you have the authority to look into it. If it does not exist then you create an authority else we will hand it over to an outside agency," the bench told Solicitor General Tushar Mehta.