SC asks Centre to find out solution to bring back stranded Indians in Kuwait

The Supreme Court on Tuesday asked the Centre to find a way to bring back over 30,000 stranded Indians, mostly from Tamil Nadu and blue-collar workers, home from Kuwait, due to the Covid-19 pandemic.

The government, for its part, said that out of 1.33 lakh Indians, it has facilitated the repatriation of 87,022 Indians from Kuwait to various destinations in the country.

A bench of Justices Ashok Bhushan, R Subhash Reddy and M R Shah told Additional Solicitor General K M Nataraj that the Union government should find the solution in the matter.

He said every effort was being made to bring back the people. He indicated some diplomatic issues to be considered. The court posted the matter for consideration after four weeks.

Senior advocate S Nagamuthu, appearing for Velinadu Vazh Tamilar Nala Sangam, submitted that about 33,000 Indians were stranded in Kuwait without food and water.

In its written response filed on October 7, the Ministry of External Affairs said a total of 559 flights have already been operated from Kuwait to India.

Some of those registered for travel may not be willing for it now. There may be some others who travelled on flights other than those being operated under the Vande Bharat Mission, it said, claiming, availability of flights was no more a reason for being stranded in Kuwait.

The government further said in deserving cases, the mission was also providing air tickets to stranded Indians from Indian Community Welfare Fund.