SC asks Centre for solution for Indians in Kuwait

SC asks Centre to find out solution to bring back stranded Indians in Kuwait

The government, for its part, said out of 1.33 lakh Indians, it has facilitated the repatriation of 87,022 Indians from Kuwait to various destinations in the country

Ashish Tripathi
Ashish Tripathi, DHNS, New Delhi,
  • Oct 27 2020, 19:27 ist
  • updated: Oct 27 2020, 19:28 ist
Supreme Court of India.

The Supreme Court on Tuesday asked the Centre to find a way to bring back over 30,000 stranded Indians, mostly from Tamil Nadu and blue-collar workers, home from Kuwait, due to the Covid-19 pandemic.

The government, for its part, said that out of 1.33 lakh Indians, it has facilitated the repatriation of 87,022 Indians from Kuwait to various destinations in the country.

A bench of Justices Ashok Bhushan, R Subhash Reddy and M R Shah told Additional Solicitor General K M Nataraj that the Union government should find the solution in the matter.

He said every effort was being made to bring back the people. He indicated some diplomatic issues to be considered. The court posted the matter for consideration after four weeks.

Senior advocate S Nagamuthu, appearing for Velinadu Vazh Tamilar Nala Sangam, submitted that about 33,000 Indians were stranded in Kuwait without food and water.

In its written response filed on October 7, the Ministry of External Affairs said a total of 559 flights have already been operated from Kuwait to India.

Some of those registered for travel may not be willing for it now. There may be some others who travelled on flights other than those being operated under the Vande Bharat Mission, it said, claiming, availability of flights was no more a reason for being stranded in Kuwait.

The government further said in deserving cases, the mission was also providing air tickets to stranded Indians from Indian Community Welfare Fund.

Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe

Supreme Court
India
Kuwait
Ministry of External Affairs
COVID-19
Coronavirus
Tamil Nadu
Vande Bharat Mission

What's Brewing

NXIVM sex cult leader Keith Raniere to face sentencing

NXIVM sex cult leader Keith Raniere to face sentencing

Juggling act: Tips for balancing remote work, home life

Juggling act: Tips for balancing remote work, home life

Misogyny in art? Spain's Prado pleads guilty

Misogyny in art? Spain's Prado pleads guilty

What happens to a planet near a white dwarf

What happens to a planet near a white dwarf

 