SC declines to consider ex-KSPCB chairman's plea against resignation

The Supreme Court on Tuesday declined to consider a plea by a former chairman of Karnataka State Pollution Control Board against a notification relieving him from the post based on a resignation letter addressed to the Chief Minister.

A three-judge bench presided over by Chief Justice N V Ramana rejected the plea by Dr M Sudheendra Rao who claimed some loose sheets of papers containing his signature were misused to fabricate the resignation letter.

Senior advocate V K Shukla, appearing for Rao, contended forged document was treated as resignation letter of the chairman, who was qualified as an engineer and rendered his services as consultant to the Union government and several other organisations.

The court, however, pointed out that the petitioner has already filed a criminal complaint in this regard, the police investigated the matter and filed a 'B' report.

The counsel, then, asked the court to direct the state government to consider a representation sent by him against acceptance of resignation on May 2. The court allowed this plea.

Rao has challenged the validity of the Karnataka High Court's order, which dismissed his plea against acceptance of the resignation letter.

