Give relief to kids orphaned amid Covid: SC to states

SC directs states to provide immediate relief to children orphaned due to Covid

The top court’s direction came on an application filed by amicus curiae Gaurav Agarwal

PTI
PTI, New Delhi,
  • May 28 2021, 15:18 ist
  • updated: May 28 2021, 15:18 ist
In this picture taken on May 5, 2021, the son (C) of a science school teacher, who died of the Covid-19 coronavirus grieves after lighting his father's funeral pyre at a crematorium in Moradabad. Credit: AFP Photo

The Supreme Court Friday took note of children who have become orphans due to the Covid-19 pandemic and directed states to provide immediate relief to them.

A vacation bench of Justices L N Rao and Aniruddha Bose directed district administrations to identify orphan children and upload their data on NCPCR website by Saturday evening.

Also read: Rahul Gandhi blames PM Modi's 'gimmicks' for second wave of Covid-19; dubs PM 'event manager'

The top court’s direction came on an application filed by amicus curiae Gaurav Agarwal seeking identification of orphaned children and providing them immediate relief by the state governments. 

Assembly Elections 2021 | Catch all the news updates here

Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe

Supreme Court
Covid-19
Coronavirus

Related videos

What's Brewing

How a 4-day work week can reduce carbon footprint

How a 4-day work week can reduce carbon footprint

A Qantas flight offered Aussies super blood moon views

A Qantas flight offered Aussies super blood moon views

Sanjana George: Know more about the WWE star - In Pics

Sanjana George: Know more about the WWE star - In Pics

Delhi gets its 2nd drive-in Covid-19 vaccine centre

Delhi gets its 2nd drive-in Covid-19 vaccine centre

Million struggle to buy food in coup-hit Myanmar

Million struggle to buy food in coup-hit Myanmar

 