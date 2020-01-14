SC dismisses 2 curative petitions in Nirbhaya rape case

The Supreme Court on Tuesday dismissed the curative petitions filed by death row convicts Vinay and Mukesh in the 2012 Nirbhaya gang rape and murder case.

A five-judge bench of Justices N V Ramana, Arun Mishra, R F Nariman, R Banumathi and Ashok Bhushan took up the matter in their chamber and found no ground to reconsider its previous decisions.

The trial court had on January 7 issued death warrant against the four convicts, for their hanging in Tihar jail here on January 22.

Of the four, only Vinay and Mukesh had so far filed the curative petitions, which is the last legal option to seek reconsideration of the apex court judgement.

The 23-year-old paramedic student, referred to as Nirbhaya, was gang-raped and brutally assaulted on the intervening night of December 16-17, 2012 in a moving bus in south Delhi by six people before being thrown out on the road.

She died on December 29, 2012, at Mount Elizabeth Hospital in Singapore.

The top court had upheld the capital punishment awarded to the four convicts and dismissed their review plea. One accused Ram Singh had died in jail and another accused who was juvenile had been released, after being kept in an observation home.