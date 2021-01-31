SC extends time for admission to MBBS and super speciality courses

The Supreme Court has extended the time for admission to MBBS and super speciality courses for the academic session 2020-21.

A bench of Justices Rohinton F Nariman, Navin Sinha and K M Joseph extended the time for admission to UG-MBBS course by a week and super speciality courses till February 8.

The court passed its order on January 28.

The court had earlier allowed a plea by the medical education regulator, the National Medical Council for extension of the deadline from August 31 to January 15, 2021. The NMC had claimed that due to Covid-19 pandemic, time schedule prescribed for admission could not be followed.

The Supreme Court had on January 18, 2016, set the last date of MBBS and super speciality courses as August 31 in the case of 'Ashish Ranjan versus Union of India'.