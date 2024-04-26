Good monsoon to help in easing food inflation: Finance Ministry

Vegetables were responsible for about 30% of food inflation in FY24, much higher than their 15.5% share in the food index. While surging prices of tomatoes and onions made headlines in fiscal 2024, the price rise was not limited to these vegetables. Garlic and ginger, for instance, saw triple-digit inflation of 117.8% and 110.4%, respectively. Other vegetables such as brinjal, parwal and beans also saw a spike in inflation.