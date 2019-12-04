SC grants P Chidambaram bail in INX media case

After being in custody since August 21, former Union Finance Minister P Chidambaram would now walk free, as the Supreme Court on Wednesday granted him bail in a money laundering case registered in connection with the INX media scam.

A bench of Justices R Banumathi, A S Bopanna and Hrishikesh Roy allowed an appeal filed by Chidambaram against the Delhi HC's order of November 15 that had rejected his plea for bail.

The court said economic offences fell under the category of grave offences. Still, bail can't be denied in all cases in view of the cardinal principle that jail is an exception and bail is the rule, it said.

The court directed Chidambaram to furnish a bail bond of Rs 2 lakh and two sureties of the like amount for his release. It ordered him not to leave the country without prior permission. It also imposed conditions including no contact with witnesses for his bail. The top court also directed Chidambaram not to make public statements on the pending cases.

The senior Congress leader was first arrested by the CBI on August 21 in a corruption case related to the alleged irregularities in the Foreign Investment Promotion Board

(FIPB) approval to INX media group during his tenure as minister in 2007-08.

The Supreme Court granted him bail on October 22 but he could not walk out of prison since he was put under arrest on October 16 by the ED in a separate money laundering case registered in May 2017.

Pronouncing the order on behalf of the bench, Justice Bopanna dealt with the issues of gravity of the offences, triple test flight risk, possibility of influencing witnesses and tampering with the evidence, etc in the judgement. The court said even economic offences fall in the category of grave offences.

"One of the grounds to determine gravity is sentence...Even after concluding the triple test in his favour, observations were made on merit. Appellant had participated in investigation," the court said.

The court granted him the relief of bail even after going through the sealed envelope of materials furnished by the Enforcement Directorate.

During the hearing, senior advocates Kapil Sibal and A M Singhvi, appearing for him, had contended the High Court ignored the triple test theory, of looking into flight risk, the possibility of tampering with the evidence and influencing witnesses by the accused, and concluded that the gravity of the offence disentitled him to bail.

They claimed there was no single email, or SMS, or anything else to show his involvement in the case. They also claimed the High Court had passed paragraphs from the Enforcement Directorate's affidavit as judicial findings.

The ED, for his part, claimed Chidambaram's presence evoked fear among witnesses. It accused the leader of being in touch with witnesses even during the custody and influencing them. It charged the senior Congress leader of destroying the evidence while claiming that investigation has shown a "clear case of money laundering with the involvement of petitioner, his son, Karti and co-conspirators."

