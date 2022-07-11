SC imposes 4-month sentence, Rs 2K fine on Vijay Mallya for contempt of court

The Supreme Court on Monday pronounced a four-month sentence against fugitive businessman Vijay Mallya in a contempt case, according to PTI.

In 2017, the top court had held Mallya guilty of contempt of court for withholding information from the court about transferring $40 million to his children in violation of the court's order.

The court also imposed a fine of Rs 2,000 on Mallya.

More to follow...