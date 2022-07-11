SC imposes 4-month sentence, Rs 2K fine on Vijay Mallya for contempt of court

The Supreme Court on Monday pronounced a four-month sentence against fugitive businessman Vijay Mallya in a contempt case, according to PTI.
In 2017, the top court had held Mallya guilty of contempt of court for withholding information from the court about transferring $40 million to his children in violation of the court's order.
The court also imposed a fine of Rs 2,000 on Mallya.
More to follow...
Check out DH's latest videos
Check out DH's latest videos
Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe
Follow us on Facebook | Twitter | Dailymotion | YouTube
Get a round-up of the day's top stories in your inbox
DH Radio | A serious, unaddressed bus problem
Djokovic: Seeking love alongside tennis immortality
Vintage vroom: Bike enthusiasts flaunt classic beauties
DH Toon | BJP sponsoring 'holiday' for Goa Cong MLAs?
Army man sets fastest solo cycling record
From anxiety to abuse, Kubbra Sait's memoir reveals all
The festival of fusions