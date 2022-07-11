SC hands 4-month jail to Mallya for contempt of court

SC imposes 4-month sentence, Rs 2K fine on Vijay Mallya for contempt of court

In 2017, the top court had held Mallya guilty of contempt of court for withholding information from the court

DH Web Desk
DH Web Desk,
  • Jul 11 2022, 11:04 ist
  • updated: Jul 11 2022, 11:04 ist
Vijay Mallya. Credit: AFP Photo

The Supreme Court on Monday pronounced a four-month sentence against fugitive businessman Vijay Mallya in a contempt case, according to PTI.

In 2017, the top court had held Mallya guilty of contempt of court for withholding information from the court about transferring $40 million to his children in violation of the court's order.

The court also imposed a fine of Rs 2,000 on Mallya.

More to follow...

