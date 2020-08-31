SC imposes fine of Re 1 on Prashant Bhushan in contempt case

The Supreme Court on Monday imposed a token fine of Re 1 on advocate Prashant Bhushan in a contempt case for his tweets, failing which he will be sentenced to three months in jail and suspension of his practice for three years.

A bench of Justices Arun Mishra, B R Gavai and Krishna Murari pulled up Bhushan for trying to influence the court proceedings through media.

Pronouncing the sentence, the bench said court's decisions can't be influenced by publications or opinions in the media.

"Bhushan's statements to press even before they were considered by this court was to influence the proceedings," the bench said.

The apex court noted that Freedom of speech can't be curtailed but the rights of others need to be respected.

The court said judges are not supposed to go to press, it is not permissible to rely on what is said by them outside the court.

In the instant matter, the bench said we have not only have given Bhushan an opportunity but also, directly and indirectly, persuaded him to express regret, which was not heeded to by him. "We have considered the sane advise given by the Attorney General, and have concluded that the conduct of present contemnor also needs to be taken into consideration," the bench said.

The court gave him time till September 15 to deposit the fine, otherwise, he would have to serve three months in jail and he would be debarred from practice for three years.

Bhushan is expected to address a press conference at 4 pm on Monday.

The top court had on August 14 held Bhushan guilty of contempt for "false, malicious and scurrilous" tweets made on June 27 and 29 on "distorted facts", to scandalise the entire institution of judiciary.

The court had offered him to tender an unconditional apology but Bhushan remained adamant saying an apology for expression of bona fide beliefs would be insincere and would amount to the contempt of his conscience and of an institution.

Attorney General K K Venugopal asked the court to let off Bhushan without any punishment due to his work in the public interest.