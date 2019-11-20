'SC, ST in J&K, Ladakh will still get job reservation'

PTI, New Delhi,
  • Nov 20 2019, 13:12pm ist
  • updated: Nov 20 2019, 16:47pm ist
Minister of State for Development of North Eastern Region (I/C) Jitendra Singh (PTI Photo)

People belonging to scheduled castes, scheduled tribes and other socially and educationally backward classes in the union territories of Jammu and Kashmir and Ladakh would continue to get the benefit of reservation in jobs, the Centre said on Wednesday.

"Before the revocation of Article 370 and 35A, 'The Jammu and Kashmir Reservation Act, 2004' was in force to provide reservation in jobs to the scheduled castes, scheduled tribes and other socially and educationally backward classes in the erstwhile state of Jammu and Kashmir," Minister of State for Personnel Jitendra Singh said in a written reply to Lok Sabha.

After the revocation of Article 370, 'The Jammu and Kashmir Reservation Act, 2004' is applicable to the union territories of Jammu and Kashmir and Ladakh with certain amendments, as mentioned in 'The Jammu and Kashmir Reorganisation Act, 2019', he said.

"The number of people from the communities belonging to the reserved category to be benefited will be in proportion to the percentage of reservation for the respective categories," the minister said. 

