SC stay on Rahul's conviction will reinforce people's trust in judiciary: Arvind Kejriwal

The top court on Friday stayed a Gujarat High Court verdict which had dismissed Gandhi's plea seeking a stay on his conviction in a defamation case.

PTI
PTI, New Delhi,
  • Aug 04 2023, 19:47 ist
  • updated: Aug 04 2023, 19:47 ist
Arvind Kejriwal. Credit: PTI Photo

Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal on Friday welcomed Supreme Court's stay on Congress leader Rahul Gandhi's conviction in a 2019 defamation case saying it reinforces people's trust in democracy and judicial system.

The top court on Friday stayed a Gujarat High Court verdict which had dismissed Gandhi's plea seeking a stay on his conviction in a defamation case over his "Modi surname" remark.

"I welcome Hon'ble Supreme Court's intervention in an unjust defamation case against Rahul Gandhi ji. It reinforces people's trust in Indian democracy and the judicial system. Congratulations to him and to the people of Wayanad," the AAP national convener said in a tweet.

Former Gujarat minister Purnesh Modi had in 2019 filed a criminal defamation case against Gandhi over his "How come all thieves have Modi as the common surname?" remark made during an election rally in Kolar in Karnataka on April 13 of the same year.

Rahul Gandhi
India News
Supreme Court
Congress
AAP
Narendra Modi

