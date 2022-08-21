Scientists develop cookies with insects for human consumption: Report

In an effort to normalise consumption of insects as an alternative protein source, a team from the Bengaluru-based Ashoka Trust For Research In Ecology And The Environment (ATREE) has developed cookies mixed with crickets.

Stating that insects are an excellent source of quality protein with less fat, more minerals and micronutrients, a senior fellow at ATREE, Priyadarshan Dharmarajan, pointed out that 200 crore people across 150 countries already consume insects as part of their diet.

"Our research tells us that by 2050, when the world's population reaches nine billion, we will face an acute shortage of regular protein sources," Dharmarajan told The Times of India.

According to his team, humans consume about 1 kg of insects every year through various lifestyle and food habits.

The cricket-mixed cookies were developed using a recipe provided by a culinary expert outside of ATREE, the TOI report said. "We have been rearing these crickets for the past two years. Now, we have made use of them in the cookies. Since ATREE is a non-profit organisation, these are not for sale but we want to start the conversation about such food for future," Dharmarajan said.

"We have created a fly pod to empower communities to rear insects in their homes. We are talking to government agencies to support this creation. The communities that consume insects are very happy with our invention," he said.

According to the Food and Agricultural Organization, edible insects contain high quality protein, vitamins and amino acids for humans. Insects have a high food conversion rate, with crickets needing six times less feed than cattle, four times less than sheep, and twice less than pigs and broiler chickens to produce the same amount of protein. They also emit less greenhouse gases and ammonia than conventional livestock.