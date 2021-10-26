Scindia flags off IndiGo's Shillong-Dibrugarh flight

Scindia flags off IndiGo's Shillong-Dibrugarh flight under UDAN scheme

The return flight, which will operate three times a week, will have a duration of 75 minutes

PTI
PTI, New Delhi,
  • Oct 26 2021, 18:13 ist
  • updated: Oct 26 2021, 19:40 ist
Civil Aviation Minister Jyotiraditya Scindia. Credit: PTI File Photo

Civil Aviation Minister Jyotiraditya Scindia on Tuesday virtually flagged off IndiGo's direct flight on Shillong-Dibrugarh route under regional connectivity scheme UDAN, an official statement said.

The return flight, which will operate three times a week, will have a duration of 75 minutes, it said.

"Due to the non-availability of any direct mode of transportation (till now), people were compelled to cover a long 12-hour journey by road and train to travel between Shillong and Dibrugarh," it mentioned.

Under the UDAN scheme, financial incentives from the Centre, state governments, and airport operators are extended to selected airlines to encourage operations from unserved and underserved airports and keep airfares affordable.

