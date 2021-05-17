Scindia writes to Goyal to upgrade MP railway hospital

Scindia writes to Goyal to upgrade MP railway hospital

PTI
PTI, Bhopal,
  • May 17 2021, 19:25 ist
  • updated: May 17 2021, 19:25 ist
BJP Rajya Sabha MP Jyotiraditya Scindia. Credit: PTI File Photo

BJP Rajya Sabha MP Jyotiraditya Scindia has requested Railways Minister Piyush Goyal to upgrade the railway hospital in Guna in Madhya Pradesh in view of the Covid-19 pandemic.

In a letter addressed to Goyal dated May 16, Scindia demanded the three-bed hospital be upgraded to a 50-bed facility with an oxygen plant.

The hospital at the Guna railway station is catering to nearly 2,000 railway employees in the region, BJP spokesman Pankaj Chaturvedi said on Monday quoting the letter.

"These people are facing a lot of problems in getting treatment during the pandemic," Scindia said.

He said an upgraded facility equipped with an oxygen plant will serve the medical needs of railway employees of Guna, Ashoknagar, Pagara, Shadora, and Ruthiyai stations besides the common people. 

